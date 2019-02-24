Analysts covering Winding Tree (LIF) look at the -2.36% drop on February 23-24

Winding Tree (LIF) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00366749499999999 or -2.36% trading at $0.151694895. According to International Crypto Analysts, Winding Tree (LIF) eyes $0.1668643845 target on the road to $0.250494577106457. LIF last traded at IDEX exchange. It had high of $0.1705966 and low of $0.15131321 for February 23-24. The open was $0.15536239.

Winding Tree (LIF) is up 2.84% in the last 30 days from $0.1475 per coin. Its down -26.47% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.2063 and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago LIF traded at $0.1313. LIF has 24.98M coins mined giving it $3.79M market cap. Winding Tree maximum coins available are 24.98M. LIF uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 30/01/2018.

Winding Tree is a blockchain-based distribution platform for the travel industry. The platform is powered by the LIF token. LIF is an ERC20 compatible token with added functionality required by travel companies to send the necessary information within transactions. LIF tokens will have three additional methods, compared to the basic ERC20 token, through which the token holder is able to send value, data, and/or execute a function on those transfers.