Analysts covering ZLiteQubit (ZLQ) look at the -6.68% fall on February 23-24

It was bad day for ZLiteQubit (ZLQ), as it declined by $-5.01000000000001E-06 or -6.68%, touching $7E-05. Global Cryptocoin Experts believe that ZLiteQubit (ZLQ) is looking for the $7.7E-05 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.000190278579769786. The highest price was $7.501E-05 and lowest of $7E-05 for February 23-24. The open was $7.501E-05. It last traded at Yobit exchange. Aproximately 76,100 ZLQ worth $5 was traded.

For a month, ZLiteQubit (ZLQ) tokens went up 0.00% from $0.00 (non existent) for coin. For 100 days ZLQ is down -37.33% from $0.0001117. It traded at $0.0001886 200 days ago. It has 83.08 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 08/11/2016. The Crypto ZLQ has proof type and operates under QuBit algorithm.

ZLiteQubit is a cryptocurrency using the Qubit algorithm. It has a max supply of roughly 83M.