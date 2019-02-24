Analysts See $-0.05 EPS for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Comm (HEX); Agf Investments America Has Boosted Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake By $521,560

Analysts expect Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Comm (TSE:HEX) to report $-0.05 EPS on March, 27.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Comm’s analysts see -28.57% EPS growth. It closed at $6.56 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc increased Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) stake by 21.98% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 7,670 shares as Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)’s stock rose 8.95%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 42,560 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 34,890 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc. now has $16.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 1.61 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 16/05/2018 – The Integer Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing

Since October 18, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.10 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Nelson Jonathan B. on Friday, October 19. RICE LINDA JOHNSON also sold $40,657 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares. Hewitt Dennis E. sold 200 shares worth $14,006.