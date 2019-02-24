Analysts See $-0.06 EPS for BioTime, Inc. (BTX); RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering RPC Group PLC (LON:RPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. RPC Group PLC had 23 analyst reports since August 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Panmure Gordon downgraded RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) on Thursday, January 24 to “Hold” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 11 report. The stock of RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, October 9. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, February 1 report. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt maintained RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Peel Hunt maintained RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold”. The stock of RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Thursday, September 13. The stock of RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 21 by Peel Hunt. See RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) latest ratings:

19/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 790.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 782.00 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1230.00 New Target: GBX 782.00 Downgrade

01/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

31/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1230.00 Maintain

24/01/2019 Broker: Panmure Gordon Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 782.00 Downgrade

23/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1230.00 Maintain

21/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1230.00 Maintain

18/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1230.00 Maintain

11/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1230.00 Maintain

Analysts expect BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) to report $-0.06 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, BioTime, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.24. About 690,636 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) has declined 29.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 07/03/2018 BIOTIME ANNOUNCES DSMB APPROVAL TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF THE OPREGEN® CLINICAL TRIAL; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 17/05/2018 – AgeX Therapeutics CEO Dr. Michael D. West to Deliver Keynote Address at World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat

More notable recent BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “OncoCyte rally propels BioTime, up 60% – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ALB, NAK, HTZ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioTime announces distribution of Agex Therapeutics shares – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioTime to merge with Asterias Biotherapeutics – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioTime appoints Brian Culley as Chief Executive Officer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The company has market cap of $157.70 million. The Company’s product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $3,769 activity. Another trade for 1,604 shares valued at $3,769 was made by ANDREWS DEBORAH J on Tuesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 9 investors sold BioTime, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 55.13 million shares or 0.24% less from 55.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 36,201 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,955 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 9,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Family Corporation stated it has 0.02% in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 117,571 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 22,300 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 200 shares stake. 48,400 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,234 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 28,973 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 62,957 shares. Iowa Bankshares holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 55,107 shares. Voya Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 32,496 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX).

The stock decreased 0.25% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 798. About 3.07 million shares traded. RPC Group Plc (LON:RPC) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 3.23 billion GBP. It operates through two divisions, Packaging and Non-Packaging. It has a 14.86 P/E ratio. The Packaging segment serves the food, non-food, personal care, beverage, and healthcare markets.