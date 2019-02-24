Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for IMV Inc. (IMV); Prana Biotechnology Ltd – American Depositary Shar (PRAN) Shorts Raised By 11.76%

Analysts expect IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) to report $-0.09 EPS on March, 19.After having $-0.11 EPS previously, IMV Inc.’s analysts see -18.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.06% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 17,467 shares traded or 104.10% up from the average. IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has risen 50.94% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.94% the S&P500.

Prana Biotechnology Ltd – American Depositary Shar (NASDAQ:PRAN) had an increase of 11.76% in short interest. PRAN’s SI was 9,500 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 11.76% from 8,500 shares previously. With 22,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Prana Biotechnology Ltd – American Depositary Shar (NASDAQ:PRAN)’s short sellers to cover PRAN’s short positions. The SI to Prana Biotechnology Ltd – American Depositary Shar’s float is 0.69%. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 7,049 shares traded. Prana Biotechnology Limited (NASDAQ:PRAN) has declined 50.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.97% the S&P500.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company has market cap of $237.97 million. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It currently has negative earnings. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. The company has market cap of $16.56 million. The Company’s lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer.