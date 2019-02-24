Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Sanchez Energy (SN); MCRAE INDUSTRIES CLASS A (MCRAA) Shorts Increased By 100%

MCRAE INDUSTRIES INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) had an increase of 100% in short interest. MCRAA’s SI was 600 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 300 shares previously. With 700 avg volume, 1 days are for MCRAE INDUSTRIES INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:MCRAA)’s short sellers to cover MCRAA’s short positions. It closed at $24.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) to report $-0.12 EPS on February, 25.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 142.86% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, Sanchez Energy Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. It closed at $0.3607 lastly. It is down 93.47% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SN News: 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 5.0C, EST. EPS 16.0C; 14/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP – LENDERS TO CO’S UNSUB REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE FROM $330 MLN TO $380 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sanchez Energy Announces 1Q 2018 Operating Results; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Rev $251.2M; 08/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 14/05/2018 – Pacific Investment Management Company Buys Into Sanchez Energy; 14/05/2018 – SN:LENDERS OK REVOLVER BORROWING BASE BOOST TO $380M FROM $330M; 08/05/2018 – SANCHEZ ENERGY CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.30; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5

Among 2 analysts covering Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sanchez Energy Corporation had 2 analyst reports since November 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by SunTrust. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) rating on Sunday, November 25. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $0.9000 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 22 investors sold Sanchez Energy Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 34.60 million shares or 14.23% less from 40.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN). Next Finance Gp holds 0% in Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) or 250 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 3,734 shares. 344,285 are owned by Carval Invsts Ltd Liability Company. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested in 48,897 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt accumulated 0% or 272,537 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 5,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) holds 19,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Co holds 32,535 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) for 267,193 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 6,916 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) for 1.58 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,824 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 135,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. The company has market cap of $29.61 million. It currently focuses on the horizontal development of resource from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in Mississippi and Louisiana.

More notable recent Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sanchez Energy delisted from NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “NYSE to Suspend Trading in Sanchez Energy (SN), Commence Delisting – StreetInsider.com” published on February 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Drilling Permit Roundup: Private equity-backed company among most active in Lee County – San Antonio Business Journal” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Sanchez Energy (SN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Zacks.com” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sanchez Energy Announces Management Changes and Board Additions – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Since October 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $53,883 activity. Thill Howard J SR also sold $53,883 worth of Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE:SN) on Monday, October 15.