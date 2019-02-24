Analysts See $0.34 EPS for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE); Gladstone Capital (GLAD)’s Sentiment Is 1.68

Gladstone Capital Corp (GLAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.53, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 32 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 19 sold and reduced their positions in Gladstone Capital Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.79 million shares, up from 2.53 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gladstone Capital Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 11 Increased: 15 New Position: 17.

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.34 EPS on February, 25 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.56% from last quarter’s $0.36 EPS. APLE’s profit would be $77.78 million giving it 12.35 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s analysts see -27.66% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 928,576 shares traded. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) has declined 21.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APLE News: 07/05/2018 – APLE SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $437M TO $457M, EST. $450.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APLE); 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE HOTELS REVPAR $100.23 VS $99.31; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (ACTUAL) $100.18 VS $99.27; 07/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME $198 MLN TO $221 MLN; 03/05/2018 – APPLE HOSPITALITY REIT BUYS HAMPTON INN & SUITES BY HILTON; 21/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and June 2018 Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT 1Q Net $42.2M; 14/05/2018 – Long Pond Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Apple Hospitality; 07/05/2018 – Apple Hospitality REIT Sees 2018 Net $198M-Net $221M

Bard Associates Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Gladstone Capital Corporation for 28,950 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Llc Delaware owns 149,657 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 375,476 shares. The Arizona-based Cue Financial Group Inc. has invested 0.06% in the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc., a Arizona-based fund reported 16,349 shares.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability firm interests, or warrants. The company has market cap of $272.22 million. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It has a 33.87 P/E ratio. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States.

The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 441,349 shares traded or 146.74% up from the average. Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD) has declined 13.16% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical GLAD News: 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MLN; 12/03/2018 Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment to its Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity and Improves Pric; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 02/05/2018 – Gladstone Capital 2Q EPS 21c; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May and June 2018; 12/03/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP – AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL – RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Capital Announces Board Approval to Reduce Required Asset Coverage as Provided for in the Small Business Credit Avail

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. The Company's portfolio consists of 238 hotels, with more than 30,000 guestrooms, diversified across the Hilton?? and Marriott?? families of brands with locations in urban, high-end suburban and developing markets throughout 34 states. It has a 22.66 P/E ratio.