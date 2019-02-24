Analysts See $0.87 EPS for WSP Global Inc. (WSP); J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to report $0.87 EPS on March, 21.They anticipate $0.49 EPS change or 128.95% from last quarter’s $0.38 EPS. T_WSP’s profit would be $91.14 million giving it 20.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, WSP Global Inc.’s analysts see -18.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.35. About 116,133 shares traded. WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 8 analysts covering Sainsbury (LON:SBRY), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Sainsbury had 29 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. UBS maintained J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 29 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The stock of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has “Reduce” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy”. Bernstein maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, December 21 report. See J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) latest ratings:

22/02/2019 Broker: Kepler Cheuvreux Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 337.00 New Target: GBX 221.00 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Reduce Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 210.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 230.00 New Target: GBX 190.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 338.00 New Target: GBX 235.00 Downgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 435.00 New Target: GBX 245.00 Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Sell Downgrade

13/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 435.00 Maintain

05/02/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 369.00 New Target: GBX 338.00 Maintain

29/01/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 435.00 Unchanged

24/01/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.14 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Retail Â– Food; Retail Â– General Merchandise & Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment. It has a 18.39 P/E ratio. The firm operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as offers organic produce under the Food to Go and FreeFrom names.

The stock increased 0.09% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 233.6. About 9.59M shares traded or 5.02% up from the average. J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) has 0.00% since February 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) news were published by: Theglobeandmail.com which released: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” on January 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caterpillar to close facilities, could cut 880 jobs – Yahoo Finance” published on March 16, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Rentals, Blackberry and Medtronic are the Yahoo Finance charts of the day. – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2018. More interesting news about WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trump’s decision to fire McCabe 48 hours before his 50th birthday could cost him an estimated $60,000 a year over the next 5 years – here’s how it works – Yahoo Finance” published on March 20, 2018 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “Friday’s TSX breakouts: The price of this dividend stock plunges with the CEO buying on the dip – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

WSP Global Inc. operates as a professional services firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, faÃ§ade engineering, and green building design. It has a 31.07 P/E ratio. The Company’s Transportation & Infrastructure segment plans, analyzes, designs, and manages rail, transit, aviation, bridge, tunnel, highway, port, road, and urban infrastructure projects for public and private clients, and partners.