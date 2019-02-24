Anchor Capital Advisors Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Decreased by $783,840; As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Birchview Capital LP Cut Its Holding

Birchview Capital Lp decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp sold 34,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 48.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.68M, down from 162,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.89. About 30.84M shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 171,640 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.72M, down from 177,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 5.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 29/05/2018 – Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 7 sales for $75.53 million activity. $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M on Friday, December 14. The insider Kapusta Ronald A sold 3,643 shares worth $536,638. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41M on Friday, November 23. The insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million. Duato Joaquin had sold 40,000 shares worth $5.77 million. $133,910 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 81,715 shares to 461,742 shares, valued at $23.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 21,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howard Capital Management invested 1.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hills National Bank & Trust Tru has 40,910 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co reported 113,104 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Advisors has 1.17 million shares. Greenwich Invest reported 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 105,696 are owned by Bluemountain Mgmt Llc. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 1.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Horizon Invs Llc stated it has 8,015 shares. 414,100 are held by Orbimed Advsr Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roosevelt Invest Grp reported 164,891 shares stake. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,309 shares. Edmp invested in 30,145 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 0.07% stake. 1.18M were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans.

Another recent and important Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Encana: Newfield Acquisition Is Not Priced In – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019.

Birchview Capital Lp, which manages about $161.00M and $154.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc by 54,000 shares to 122,000 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.