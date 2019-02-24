Ancora Advisors Trimmed By $1.94 Million Its Keycorp New (KEY) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP)

Among 2 analysts covering Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jernigan Capital had 2 analyst reports since September 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 11. Jefferies upgraded Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) on Thursday, September 27 to “Buy” rating. See Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $22 New Target: $24 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $20 New Target: $23 Upgrade

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 102,025 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock declined 23.48%. The Ancora Advisors Llc holds 16,605 shares with $330,000 value, down from 118,630 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $17.99B valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 7.62M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 101,780 shares traded. Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE:JCAP) has risen 9.20% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical JCAP News: 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Eagles’ Timmy Jernigan To Miss 4-6 Months; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.68-Adj EPS $3.43; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jernigan Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCAP); 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Addition of Jonathan Perry as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer; 14/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Appoints Jonathan Perry as Chief Investment Officer; 03/05/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Eagles’ Jernigan has back surgery; 04/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital Announces Dividends for Second Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 Jernigan Capital, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance; 02/05/2018 – Jernigan Capital 1Q EPS 12c

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $413.07 million. The firm primarily engages in the investment and ownership of self storage facilities in United States. It has a 15.74 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tegean Capital Mgmt Lc owns 650,000 shares. 3,412 are held by Hanseatic Management Inc. Arrow Financial Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% or 4.88M shares. Moors And Cabot, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,015 shares. 29,627 were reported by Blair William And Il. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability has 7.14M shares. Moreover, Com Bank has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Schneider Capital Management Corporation stated it has 1.33% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ameriprise Finance Inc owns 969,169 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.03% or 72,467 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 13.29M shares. Profund Limited Liability Company reported 33,865 shares. Highlander Cap Management Lc accumulated 0.34% or 30,487 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Ancora Advisors Llc increased Celadon Group Inc (NYSE:CGI) stake by 416,392 shares to 591,392 valued at $1.66M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hc2 Hldgs Inc (NYSEMKT:HCHC) stake by 122,131 shares and now owns 190,674 shares. Brighthouse Finl Inc Com was raised too.

Since November 1, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $147,440 activity. $127,910 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was sold by Highsmith Carlton L on Friday, November 2. MOONEY BETH E had bought 10,000 shares worth $182,600. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $92,750 was bought by KIMBLE DONALD R.

