AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

We will be comparing the differences between AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics Inc. 349.01M 2.45 17.79M 0.23 92.03 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 2.98B 4.05 365.40M 3.88 30.80

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AngioDynamics Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Varian Medical Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than AngioDynamics Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. AngioDynamics Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Varian Medical Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AngioDynamics Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics Inc. 5.10% 3% 2.3% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 12.26% 10.1% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.76 beta indicates that AngioDynamics Inc. is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s 0.64 beta is the reason why it is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

AngioDynamics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Varian Medical Systems Inc. are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. AngioDynamics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown AngioDynamics Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

AngioDynamics Inc.’s potential currently stands at 0.00% and an $23 average target price. On the other hand, Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s potential downside is -5.09% and its average target price is $126.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that seems more appealing than .

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AngioDynamics Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.7%. 1.7% are AngioDynamics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AngioDynamics Inc. -2.79% -3.78% -10.65% -2.88% 22.59% 25.62% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -3.15% -2.37% 9.42% -1.87% 6.73% 7.51%

For the past year AngioDynamics Inc. has stronger performance than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats AngioDynamics Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities. It also offers AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support. In addition, the company provides thrombolytic catheters to deliver thrombolytic agents; angiographic products and accessories for use in during peripheral vascular interventional procedures; drainage products, which drain abscesses and other fluid pockets; and micro access sets. Further, it offers peripherally inserted central catheters; ports that are implantable devices for the central venous administration; and dialysis products. Additionally, the company provides microwave ablation products; radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors; and NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, and interventional and surgical oncologists directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.