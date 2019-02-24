ANSYS Inc. (ANSS) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Contrasting side by side

Both ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) and Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS Inc. 1.18B 12.42 318.80M 3.90 39.64 Gridsum Holding Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for ANSYS Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS Inc. 27.02% 13.1% 10.6% Gridsum Holding Inc. 0.00% -19.7% -11.2%

Liquidity

ANSYS Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Gridsum Holding Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. ANSYS Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gridsum Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ANSYS Inc. and Gridsum Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Gridsum Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ANSYS Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.44% and an $176.25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.5% of ANSYS Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.7% of Gridsum Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are ANSYS Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.3% of Gridsum Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ANSYS Inc. -4.72% -3.39% -16.81% -10.76% 5.52% 4.6% Gridsum Holding Inc. -9.6% -27.31% -32.75% -38.34% -55.84% -57.81%

For the past year ANSYS Inc. had bullish trend while Gridsum Holding Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors ANSYS Inc. beats Gridsum Holding Inc.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis and operational efficiency monitor for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a could-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address a range of customer needs. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.