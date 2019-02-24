Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Declined While Tiemann Investment Advisors Decreased by $490,950 Its Holding; Callahan Advisors Has Lowered Wal (WMT) Holding by $333,777; Stock Price Declined

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 4.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 3,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.68M, down from 74,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART TARGETING MORE THAN 10% U.S. HOUSEHOLDS BY YEAR END; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF; 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart India, Flipkart top executives meet fair trade regulator – PTI in Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – Walmart Tops Profit Estimates on Online Sales Boost (Video); 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK CEO SON CONFIRMS WALMART TO BUY CONTROL OF FLIPKART; 17/05/2018 – Walmart says U.S. online sales grew 33 percent

Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.58M, down from 31,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 27/04/2018 – Apple Sours Technology Sector’s Week as Earnings Anxiety Mounts; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES CLASSROOM MANAGEMENT APP FOR MAC COMING IN JUNE; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 47 selling transactions for $4.38 billion activity. On Wednesday, September 5 WALTON ALICE L sold $22.06M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 230,500 shares. WALTON JIM C also sold $22.06M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares. 1,575 shares valued at $150,388 were sold by Canney Jacqueline P on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 18,421 shares valued at $1.77M was made by Biggs M. Brett on Thursday, August 30. The insider Furner John R. sold $904,964. McKenna Judith J also sold $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, September 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd reported 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Windward Management Co Ca holds 21,087 shares. Tctc Limited Com invested in 126,846 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 12,014 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Hs Mngmt Llc has invested 6.93% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Citigroup accumulated 1.11M shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bancorp has 0.42% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Green Valley Lc accumulated 678,696 shares. 7,609 are held by Mariner Wealth Advsrs. Private Cap Advisors accumulated 4,355 shares. Rwwm holds 514,561 shares or 14.67% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Toth Finance Advisory Corp has invested 0.9% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Novare Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.77% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hemenway Trust Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,927 shares. 14,997 are held by Boltwood Capital Mgmt.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $538.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,930 shares to 36,942 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 were sold by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.