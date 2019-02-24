Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 19.54M 1.91 49.36M -2.21 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc N/A 0.00 42.26M -1.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -252.61% -78.8% -51.1% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% -38.7% -35.1%

Liquidity

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.9 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.9% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.8% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 40.63% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -10.87% -40.92% -60.5% -59.88% -45.62% -51.65% Nightstar Therapeutics plc -12.92% 23.65% -46.32% -7.57% -23.12% -0.38%

For the past year Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.