Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Since Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences Inc. N/A 0.00 25.89M -0.81 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 1.31M 15.96 21.13M -16.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -1,612.98% 0% -126.3%

Risk and Volatility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.91 and its 91.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aptose Biosciences Inc. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 179.19% for Aptose Biosciences Inc. with average target price of $5.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aptose Biosciences Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.1% and 54.1% respectively. Insiders owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 4.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aptose Biosciences Inc. -8.61% -12.18% -30.56% -51.73% 12.06% -6.7% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -16.59% -37.59% -45.15% -56.3% -83.33% -83.91%

For the past year Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.