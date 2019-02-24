AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (AQB) EPS Estimated At $-0.20; Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) Sellers Increased By 33.46% Their Shorts

Analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report $-0.20 EPS on March, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.66. About 117,956 shares traded or 348.84% up from the average. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) has declined 32.37% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AQB News: 08/05/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the quarter ended March 31, 2018; 27/04/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC – WITH FACILITY APPROVED, COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF AQUADVANTAGE SALMON AWAITS OFFICIAL LABELING GUIDELINES BY FDA; 08/05/2018 – AQUABOUNTY TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 08/03/2018 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Results for the year ended December 31, 2017; 27/04/2018 – AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Announces FDA Approval of First U.S. Facility for Commercial Production of AquAdvantage Salmon

Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF) had an increase of 33.46% in short interest. PBF’s SI was 7.24M shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 33.46% from 5.42M shares previously. With 1.52M avg volume, 5 days are for Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF)’s short sellers to cover PBF’s short positions. The SI to Pbf Energy Inc Class A’s float is 6.72%. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.13. About 1.56 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 0.70% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – ANNOUNCES CREDIT FACILITY UPSIZING TO $3.4 BILLION; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. The company has market cap of $40.16 million. The Company’s lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004.

More notable recent AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.: Issuance of USDA labeling rule – GlobeNewswire” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Diamond Equity Research Initiates Coverage on AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) with a Valuation of $4.25 Per Share – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AquaBounty appoints Sylvia Wulf as Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AquaBounty reduces exercise price for certain warrant holders; shares down 18% – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AquaBounty receives construction loan to support development efforts at its Rollo Bay property – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 16, 2018.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $4.13 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 30.94 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Among 6 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, January 7 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, November 20. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 7 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Wednesday, January 9. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $48 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 7. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, October 5. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Thursday, January 10. Raymond James maintained the shares of PBF in report on Monday, December 31 with “Outperform” rating. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs.