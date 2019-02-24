AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)

This is a contrast between AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AquaBounty Technologies Inc. N/A 515.35 10.62M -0.93 0.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 32.72M -1.58 0.00

Demonstrates AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -47.2% -38.8% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.1% -38.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.7 and its Quick Ratio is 14.7. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. and Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.4% and 88.5%. Insiders owned roughly 6.37% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.95% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -6.02% -14.6% -20.68% -21.21% -32.37% -33.52% Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.55% 11.6% -17.9% -34.44% -40.4% -12.03%

For the past year AquaBounty Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.