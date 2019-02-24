Arch Coal (ARCH) to pay $0.45 on Mar 15, 2019; Swiss Helvetia Fund (SWZ) Sentiment Is 1.29

Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (SWZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.54, from 0.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 18 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 14 reduced and sold their holdings in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 14.78 million shares, down from 14.91 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 11 New Position: 7.

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) is expected to pay $0.45 on Mar 15, 2019. (NYSE:ARCH) shareholders before Mar 4, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Arch Coal Inc’s current price of $90.86 translates into 0.50% yield. Arch Coal Inc’s dividend has Mar 5, 2019 as record date. Feb 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 215,888 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 0.87% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 18/05/2018 – Arch Coal Rewards Eight High School Graduates with Annual Scholarships; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arch Coal Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCH); 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC – ARCH NOW EXPECTS TO SELL A TOTAL OF BETWEEN 80 MLN AND 84 MLN TONS OF THERMAL COAL IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Its Novel Antibacterial Drug AB569, Designed to Target Chronic Infection; 23/05/2018 – Marble Arch Hedge Fund Shuts Down; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARCH STREET CAPITAL SELLS 11-ASSET INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $156.7 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – Arch Coal’s Very Bad Week — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS; 21/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Granted Pre-Ind Meeting With FDA for Candidate Drug to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It has a 6 P/E ratio. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 4,342 shares traded. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (SWZ) has declined 43.81% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.81% the S&P500.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. The company has market cap of $99.97 million. The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 5.18% of its portfolio in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. for 2.06 million shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 2.80 million shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 294,636 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.31% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 339,382 shares.