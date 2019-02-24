Archon Capital Management Has Trimmed Bovie Medical (BVX) Position by $1.69 Million as Stock Value Rose; Jennison Associates Maintains Position in Abbott Labs (ABT)

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bovie Medical Corp (BVX) by 10.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 242,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.02 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.37M, down from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bovie Medical Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 129,549 shares traded. Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEMKT:BVX) has risen 154.04% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 154.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BVX News: 12/03/2018 – BOVIE MEDICAL CORP BVX.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $41 MLN TO $42.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Bovie Medical Corporation- J-Plasma(R) Handpiece, Catalog Numbers: GS-018C, GS-270C, BVX-270B; 12/03/2018 – Bovie Medical Corporation Announces Appointment of Craig A. Swandal to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Bovie Medical Corp Announces Appointment of Dr. Topaz J. Kirlew as Director of Regulatory Affairs; 27/03/2018 – Bovie Medical Corporation Announces Appointment of Scott R. Sanders as Director of Clinical Education and Market Development; 12/03/2018 – Bovie Medical 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 26/03/2018 – bovie medical corp. | freezpoint | K180211 | 03/21/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Bovie Medical Corp Announces Completion of Enrollment in J-Plasma(R)/RenuvionTM Dermal Resurfacing Study; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bovie Medical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BVX); 14/05/2018 – Bovie Medical Corporation Announces Completion of Enrollment in J-Plasma®/RenuvionTM Dermal Resurfacing Study

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 276,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3.04M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $223.23M, up from 2.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 5.30 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott: Suspected Shooter Has No Criminal History; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 2.64 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.97, from 1.67 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 4 investors sold BVX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 12.31% more from 11.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 670 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 282,997 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Service Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX). Perkins Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 465,350 shares stake. Blackrock Inc reported 391,284 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Inc owns 25,395 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 13,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) for 1,500 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,858 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital, Texas-based fund reported 156,470 shares. 250 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl Advsrs. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% or 892,746 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) for 10,884 shares. Salem Counselors holds 60,757 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 16,508 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhi Group Inc by 564,667 shares to 2.23 million shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 103,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $36.98 million activity. 9,097 shares were sold by LANE ANDREW H, worth $610,513. The insider Blaser Brian J sold $4.00 million. Contreras Jaime sold $4.30 million worth of stock. WHITE MILES D sold $10.30M worth of stock or 142,341 shares. Bracken Sharon J sold $127,044 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on Friday, September 28. Shares for $4.62 million were sold by Watkin Jared.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $108.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 162,706 shares to 956,738 shares, valued at $88.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 143,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,542 shares, and cut its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).