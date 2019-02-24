Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (ARCT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARCT) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. 10.20M 5.10 26.05M -4.19 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 4.16M 3.19 18.35M -89.00 0.00

Demonstrates Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. and Vaxart Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -255.39% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. -441.11% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1.82 beta, while its volatility is 82.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vaxart Inc. on the other hand, has 0.02 beta which makes it 98.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.5. Meanwhile, Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaxart Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. shares and 54.6% of Vaxart Inc. shares. About 37.02% of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.87% are Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. -18.72% -26.59% -36.18% -40.16% -40.65% -36.1% Vaxart Inc. -10.39% -3.5% -9.21% -20% -57.47% -55.69%

For the past year Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has stronger performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. beats Vaxart Inc.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.