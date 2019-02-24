Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8.04M 64.41 50.51M -1.18 0.00 Insmed Incorporated N/A 0.00 298.09M -3.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. -628.23% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -81.8% -45.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 16 while its Current Ratio is 16. Meanwhile, Insmed Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86

On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated’s potential upside is 21.69% and its consensus price target is $34.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares and 0% of Insmed Incorporated shares. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10.68% 12.26% -2.69% -21.59% 0% -25.65% Insmed Incorporated -10.5% -4.58% -21.07% -43.18% -42.91% -48.59%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Insmed Incorporated.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.