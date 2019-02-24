Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcus Biosciences Inc. 8.04M 64.41 50.51M -1.18 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 29.41M 4.49 27.28M -0.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcus Biosciences Inc. -628.23% 0% 0% Pfenex Inc. -92.76% -43.7% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is 16 while its Quick Ratio stands at 16. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Arcus Biosciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40% and 84.4% respectively. About 0.9% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10.68% 12.26% -2.69% -21.59% 0% -25.65% Pfenex Inc. -7.49% -15.08% -26.49% -32.81% 70.22% 43.98%

For the past year Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.