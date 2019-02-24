Ares Management Corporation (ARES)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX)

We will be comparing the differences between Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) and The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management Corporation 958.46M 5.43 35.32M 0.50 43.10 The Blackstone Group L.P. 6.67B 6.01 1.54B 3.19 9.55

Demonstrates Ares Management Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. The Blackstone Group L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than Ares Management Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ares Management Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of The Blackstone Group L.P., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ares Management Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management Corporation 3.69% 19.6% 0.7% The Blackstone Group L.P. 23.09% 27% 6%

Risk & Volatility

Ares Management Corporation has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. The Blackstone Group L.P. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Ares Management Corporation pay is $1.12 per share with a dividend yield of 4.82%. On the other side, $1.85 per share with a dividend yield of 5.44% for The Blackstone Group L.P.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ares Management Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 The Blackstone Group L.P. 0 1 5 2.83

$24 is Ares Management Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.88%. Competitively the average price target of The Blackstone Group L.P. is $41.17, which is potential 22.35% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Blackstone Group L.P. is looking more favorable than Ares Management Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ares Management Corporation and The Blackstone Group L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 55.3% and 51.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of The Blackstone Group L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ares Management Corporation -3.21% -0.05% 2.94% 0.32% 16.15% 8.6% The Blackstone Group L.P. -9.61% -13.31% -15.07% -7.33% -4.51% -4.78%

For the past year Ares Management Corporation had bullish trend while The Blackstone Group L.P. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 14 of the 16 factors The Blackstone Group L.P. beats Ares Management Corporation.