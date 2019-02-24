Ares Mgmt LP (ARES) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake; As Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) Stock Value Declined, Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $594,900

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ares Mgmt Lp (ARES) by 20.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 94,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 367,302 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.52M, down from 461,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ares Mgmt Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 770,799 shares traded. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 16.15% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 17/04/2018 – ARES EIF TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN CONTI SOLAR; NO TERMS; 07/03/2018 – DUK, ATH to Trade, BTAI, ARES to Price: Equity Capital Markets; 12/03/2018 – FINFIT REPORTS $35M SR CREDIT LINE WITH ARES MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Ares Management Declares Dividend of 28c; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 3.2% Position in California Re; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) by 10.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 66,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 594,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.87M, down from 660,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 1.70M shares traded or 36.85% up from the average. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has risen 8.19% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q REV. $164.3M, EST. $144.1M; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC – QTRLY REVENUES $164.3 MLN VS $104.5 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Rev $164.3M; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Management declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Management Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ares Capital Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2018 – Business Wire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “UMass Boston taps Accordia Partners for $235M Bayside site deal – Boston Business Journal” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Management Corporation. (ARES) CEO Michael Arougheti on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.87 in Q3 2018. Its up 2.97, from 1.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 1 investors sold ARES shares while 14 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 104.96 million shares or 191.87% more from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Davis holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset LP stated it has 0.02% in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). Sei stated it has 86,624 shares. 11,772 were reported by Alpine Ltd Llc. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com owns 329,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 2,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alleghany Corp De stated it has 7.16 million shares or 3.99% of all its holdings. Glovista Ltd Liability invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). Laurion Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 40,010 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 40,400 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Llc holds 665,013 shares or 2.31% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mngmt has invested 0.28% in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) or 230,220 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 381,486 shares.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $542.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Midsouth Bancorp Inc (NYSE:MSL) by 199,040 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) by 105,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $553.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 26,400 shares to 185,100 shares, valued at $11.28M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 53,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).