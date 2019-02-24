argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|N/A
|147.95
|29.67M
|-1.98
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.3%
|-39.1%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 58.2% of argenx SE shares and 54.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.26% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|3.38%
|0.14%
|13.31%
|0.68%
|229.08%
|58.44%
|Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
|0%
|-0.47%
|-27.16%
|-47.88%
|-53.22%
|-57.14%
For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.