argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE N/A 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. N/A 147.95 29.67M -1.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -43.3% -39.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 58.2% of argenx SE shares and 54.8% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 28.26% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 3.38% 0.14% 13.31% 0.68% 229.08% 58.44% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0% -0.47% -27.16% -47.88% -53.22% -57.14%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.