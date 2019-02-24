Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Increased Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $661,770; As Vmware (VMW) Market Value Rose, Holder Mason Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $55.50 Million

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc bought 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,456 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, up from 46,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $170.06. About 4.35 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/09/2018 04:07 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video)

Mason Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 95.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Capital Management Llc sold 355,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 17,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 373,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.38. About 1.14M shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 39.36% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 29/03/2018 – VMware Simplifies Modern Data Center and Hybrid Cloud Environments through Updates to vRealize Cloud Management Platform; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 19/04/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Uber pursues VMware CFO as board authorizes IPO; 07/03/2018 – VMware Cloud on AWS Expands to Europe, Delivers Powerful New Capabilities for Migrating and Protecting Applications; 04/04/2018 – VMware Names Jenni Flinders VP, Worldwide Channels; 18/05/2018 – Michael Dell’s Firm Mulls Deal With VMware Tracker — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – JETSTREAM REPORTS JETSTREAM MIGRATE FOR VMWARE CLOUD ON AWS; 30/04/2018 – MICHAEL DELL REFUSES TO COMMENT ON VMWARE STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 50 investors sold VMW shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 72.96 million shares or 6.04% less from 77.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Northern Trust reported 601,720 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 16,297 shares stake. Savings Bank Of America De reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Cookson Peirce And Communication invested in 175,525 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 1,366 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Co Ltd Llc holds 1,544 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 34,140 are owned by Sterling Limited Liability Company. Investec Asset Ltd has invested 1.39% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Denali Advisors Llc reported 0.55% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Bowen Hanes & accumulated 175,000 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc holds 62,884 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 10,809 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 145,089 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.50 EPS, up 10.29% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.36 per share. VMW’s profit will be $614.84M for 28.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.97% EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $30.74 million activity. Another trade for 4,984 shares valued at $758,964 was sold by Krysler P. Kevan. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by RAMASWAMI RAJIV. Olli Amy Fliegelman sold $229,155 worth of stock. Shares for $1.07M were sold by Rowe Zane. $5.41M worth of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares were sold by Carli Maurizio. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider POONEN SANJAY sold $2.39 million.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc, which manages about $460.14M and $651.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,790 shares to 496,872 shares, valued at $68.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.32% or 61,023 shares. Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 0% or 60 shares. Carroll Fincl has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 3,192 were accumulated by Kidder Stephen W. Gould Asset Limited Com Ca invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 4,816 shares. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mngmt Il reported 9,012 shares. Telos Capital Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 29,428 shares. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invs Llc has invested 0.07% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Eulav Asset has 0.25% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 35,800 shares. Family Firm Incorporated invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Company invested in 124,317 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Notis invested in 9,750 shares. Btr Mngmt owns 14,015 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.28 million activity. Shares for $3.28 million were sold by KNIGHT ROBERT M JR on Monday, September 24.