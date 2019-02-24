Arosa Capital Management LP Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $5.38 Million as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Declined While Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Lowered Holding by $544,806

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company sold 4,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,766 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92M, down from 91,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 29.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 44,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 105,931 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.95M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 29/03/2018 – Dave Payne Named Corporate Vice President of Health, Environment and Safety; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project – sources – The Edge Markets; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37M and $584.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 187,245 shares to 251,858 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 10,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. $838,808 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76M and $334.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,150 shares to 11,849 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.