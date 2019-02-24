Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Position By $9.74 Million; Group One Trading LP Has Lowered Parsley Energy (PE) Position

Group One Trading Lp decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 66.55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Group One Trading Lp sold 39,264 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 31.70%. The Group One Trading Lp holds 19,738 shares with $577,000 value, down from 59,002 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $6.12B valuation. The stock increased 7.81% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 9.17M shares traded or 43.14% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 29.82% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 23/04/2018 – Parsley Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 93.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 278,400 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock declined 5.90%. The Artemis Investment Management Llp holds 20,000 shares with $710,000 value, down from 298,400 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.70 million shares traded. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 23.66% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING SAYS IN 2018, EXPECT EXPANSION OF PRIVATE BRANDS TO HELP RESULT IN LESS MARGIN PRESSURE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED; 13/03/2018 – RPT-DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Slides as Inventory Woes and Discounting Hurt Margins; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods 1Q EPS 59c; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s doesn’t blame gun stance for holiday sales slide; 07/05/2018 – DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four New Stores in May; 12/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Invest Limited Buys Into Dick’s Sporting Class B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.44, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DKS shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 73.38 million shares or 5.61% more from 69.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,478 shares. Edmp has invested 0.49% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Smith Graham And Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.54% or 160,640 shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 54,097 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 48,105 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 731,765 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 6,400 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested in 756 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 385 shares stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 8,993 shares. 16,415 are held by Coatue Mgmt Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,089 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 537,279 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 18,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to report earnings on March, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 12.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.22 per share. DKS’s profit will be $105.20M for 8.87 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 174.36% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Dick’s Sporting Goods had 10 analyst reports since August 30, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $42 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40 target in Thursday, August 30 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DKS in report on Thursday, October 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Canaccord Genuity. J.P. Morgan downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $4100 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, November 29. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 3 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna on Sunday, November 25 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 30 report.

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) stake by 46,600 shares to 186,970 valued at $13.85M in 2018Q3. It also upped Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 61,166 shares and now owns 171,449 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Parsley Energy had 16 analyst reports since September 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, November 5. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, December 10 by Evercore. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 29 by Stephens. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PE in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 20. The firm has “Hold” rating by Williams Capital Group given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 101 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 248.99 million shares or 1.73% less from 253.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amg Tru National Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 32,912 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Management Llc has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 111 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancshares (Uk) has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 67,016 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 242 shares. Bluecrest Cap Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 31,867 shares. Capstone Investment Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Com invested in 1.21% or 118,066 shares. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.17% or 16,782 shares in its portfolio. Key Group (Cayman) Limited invested in 2.23% or 1.07 million shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.6% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Swiss National Bank invested in 0.03% or 787,000 shares. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership holds 301,248 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Ranger Investment LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 531,692 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $297,377 activity. ALAMEDDINE A R had bought 5,000 shares worth $105,499. $63,668 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) shares were bought by Windlinger Jerry. $27,320 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) was bought by Desai Hemang on Tuesday, September 4. $60,900 worth of stock was bought by Brokmeyer Ron on Friday, November 30. Sheffield Bryan had sold 2.50 million shares worth $70.38 million.

