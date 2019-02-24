Arvinas Holding Company LLC (ARVN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Arvinas Holding Company LLC (NASDAQ:ARVN) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arvinas Holding Company LLC 13.46M 46.28 233.06M -7.47 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. N/A 2404.93 150.48M -2.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arvinas Holding Company LLC and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Arvinas Holding Company LLC and TG Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arvinas Holding Company LLC -1,731.50% 0% 0% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -185% -127.1%

Liquidity

Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s Current Ratio is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. On the competitive side is, TG Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Arvinas Holding Company LLC is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arvinas Holding Company LLC and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arvinas Holding Company LLC 0 0 0 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $16, while its potential upside is 235.43%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.3% of Arvinas Holding Company LLC shares and 64.2% of TG Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 13.1% of Arvinas Holding Company LLC’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of TG Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arvinas Holding Company LLC 0.83% -8.14% 0% 0% 0% 6.23% TG Therapeutics Inc. 1.59% -5.36% -55.09% -62.35% -37.94% -37.56%

For the past year Arvinas Holding Company LLC has 6.23% stronger performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has -37.56% weaker performance.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.