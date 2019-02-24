As Abiomed (ABMD) Valuation Declined, Holder Cabot Wealth Management Has Raised Stake; Fisher Asset Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Lifted by $24.70 Million

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 484,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.12M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $728.16 million, up from 13.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.48. About 11.69M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys DataScience.com; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 86.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 1,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87M, up from 2,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $5.76 during the last trading session, reaching $352.6. About 422,926 shares traded. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has risen 72.24% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – ABIOMED – ON MARCH 6, ENTERED SETTLEMENT WITH U.S. DOJ RESOLVING CLAIMS ON CO’S REIMBURSEMENT OF EMPLOYEE EXPENSES FOR MEALS WITH HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Rev $174.4M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Financial Officer Todd A. Trapp

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $466.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 118,271 shares to 145,192 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,020 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.40, from 1.61 in 2018Q2.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $34.32 million activity. $8.44M worth of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was sold by Weber David M. SUTTER MARTIN P sold $10.50M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Greenfield Andrew J, worth $2.10 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2.