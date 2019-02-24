As Aegon N V Ny Registry Sh (AEG) Shares Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Has Decreased Stake; Family Firm Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised by $316,092

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL 737 DELIVERIES WERE 132 UNITS; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Aegon N V Ny Registry Sh (AEG) by 33.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 520,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.79 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Aegon N V Ny Registry Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 522,845 shares traded. Aegon N.V. (NYSE:AEG) has declined 18.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEG News: 03/04/2018 – AEGON SEES BOOK LOSS OF ABOUT GBP85M FROM DIVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – AEGON AEGN.AS : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5.8 EUROS FROM 5.6 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – IS EXERCISING ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM EUR 200 MLN 6% PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES; 18/04/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.50 FROM EUR 5.25; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 24/05/2018 – AEGON NV AEGN.AS – REDEMPTION WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON JULY 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aegon Completes Sale of Aegon Ireland to Athora Holding Ltd. for GBP170 Million; 17/04/2018 – AEGON WILL VOTE IN FAVOR OF RESOLUTION FOLLOW THIS AT SHELL AGM; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Divestment Expected to Have Immaterial Impact on Underlying Earnings Before Tax Going Forward; 03/04/2018 – Aegon: Proceeds of Transaction Are Expected to Be About EUR 195 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability Co reported 0.07% stake. Next Fincl Gp invested in 0.45% or 2,608 shares. Security Natl Com holds 5,832 shares. 1,056 are held by Elm Advsr Ltd. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). West Oak Capital Limited Company reported 2,044 shares stake. Baltimore owns 1,350 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ftb holds 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,569 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Signaturefd Limited Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mckinley Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Delaware has 20,600 shares. Alyeska Invest Gru LP has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Payden Rygel invested 1.93% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hillsdale Inc holds 0.08% or 1,570 shares in its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Co reported 2,551 shares stake.

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58 million and $275.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 9,165 shares to 255,030 shares, valued at $43.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 insider sales for $53.53 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, October 29 the insider Sands Diana L sold $1.75M.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $548.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 48,325 shares to 91,811 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 9,242 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

