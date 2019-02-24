As Aflac (AFL) Share Price Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Raised Its Holding; Equitec Specialists Has Raised Stake in Ciena (Put) (CIEN) by $762,600

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 5.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 432,000 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.33 million, up from 408,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has declined 2.12% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (Put) (CIEN) by 246% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 24,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.57. About 2.77M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 53.47% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold AFL shares while 291 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 482.13 million shares or 1.89% less from 491.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable LP reported 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Keating Invest Counselors reported 0.29% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Willis Counsel reported 466,277 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd has 263,329 shares. Hartford Fincl Management has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 176 shares. Gulf Int Bank (Uk) stated it has 263,816 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 2.20M were reported by Ariel Invs. St Germain D J has 16,322 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 957,506 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Horizon Ltd Liability Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,293 shares. Zeke Limited Liability reported 29,891 shares. 566,443 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Company The. Calamos Advsrs Llc accumulated 98,156 shares. Ballentine Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Moreover, Hexavest Inc has 0.61% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 1.01 million shares.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.47 million activity. $150,088 worth of stock was sold by Daniels James Todd on Friday, December 21. JOHNSON DOUGLAS WAYNE sold 2,000 shares worth $93,030. MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L sold $69,574 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 1,129 shares valued at $49,647 were sold by Williams Richard JR on Thursday, December 20. The insider Koide Masatoshi sold 27,120 shares worth $1.29 million.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,245 shares to 21,074 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,085 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $452.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 37,679 shares to 42,850 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.