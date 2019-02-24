As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Stake by $156.23 Million; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Cut Its Holding in Marathon Pete (MPC) by $11.98 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 39.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 151,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,570 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.52 million, down from 383,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $65.02. About 3.54M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 05/04/2018 – RBI’S MPC SAYS OUTPUT GAP IS CLOSING; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion — 5th Update; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: 1 MEMBER OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RATE HIKE; 22/03/2018 – S. Africa Reserve Bank MPC Member Kahn to Retire End September; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S RAND ZAR=D3 STEADY AT 12.41 AGAINST DOLLAR AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL – CONSTANTIN BAACK HANDS OVER CFO POSITION,CONCENTRATES ON SHIPPING DIVISION ON MANAGEMENT BOARD

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.07M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/05/2018 – Is Alexa Listening? Amazon Echo Sent Out Recording of Couple’s Conversation; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Malaysia’s Mahathir wins historic election; 26/05/2018 – Foreign Investment—European Trader: Caution on an Amazon Killer — Barron’s; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 13/03/2018 – Avalara Launches Inventory Report for Amazon FBA Sellers; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $604.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Innoviva Inc by 25,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 525,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 825,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 insider sales for $70.20 million activity. Another trade for 16,964 shares valued at $27.69M was made by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R. Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M. Shares for $687,447 were sold by Reynolds Shelley. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 2,000 shares worth $3.96 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.