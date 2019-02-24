As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Declined, Comerica Bank Has Lowered Holding by $39.31 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lifted Saia (SAIA) Position by $2.53 Million

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank sold 22,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $157.69 million, down from 111,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – Amazon will host former FBI director James Comey next week; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indian Cellular Association tells commerce minister that Flipkart, Amazon violating FDI rules – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, which closed at $60.49 per share on March 9, 2009, has risen more than 2,000 percent since then; 09/05/2018 – AWS, which provides behind-the-scenes support for many popular websites and apps, has provided a high-margin stream of cash for Amazon; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s sellers are going global, helping the company generate big profits; 09/03/2018 – Amazon will roll out the Prime Pantry subscription gradually; 16/03/2018 – Toys `R’ Us Case Is Test of Private Equity in Age of Amazon

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Saia Inc. (SAIA) by 7.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 33,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 453,574 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.68 million, up from 420,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $68.92. About 146,718 shares traded. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has declined 19.44% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 23/03/2018 Saia Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 05/04/2018 – Saia to Relocate New Jersey Terminal; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. $4.01 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. The insider Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,055 shares worth $3.22M. $27.69 million worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29. 1,929 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.02M. On Friday, November 2 STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1,375 shares. 2,030 shares valued at $3.21 million were sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 44,935 shares to 152,031 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Hong Kong Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 13,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Amazon Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Was Amazon’s Q4 A Game-Changing Thesis? The Street Debates (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on February 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Today’s Pickup: India Breaks Up With Amazon, But (Spoiler Alert!) They’re Back Together Again; Idaho Snubs Feds Over Hemp – Benzinga” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Woody Allen sues Amazon for $68M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 149 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zweig reported 31,097 shares. Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pacific Mngmt Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 728 shares. Bb&T stated it has 32,379 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. New York-based Arrowgrass Capital (Us) LP has invested 2.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 160 are held by First State Bank. Moore Capital Mngmt LP invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meritage Grp Inc Lp holds 5.16% or 165,583 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 5,731 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs has 0.23% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 478 shares. 2,380 are owned by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 8,229 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. General American Invsts Com has 3.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $15.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 727,583 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $56.70 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 35,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,250 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corporation (ONNN).

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Saia (SAIA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 4, 2019 : SYY, ALXN, CLX, ON, AMG, BSAC, SAIA, MTSC, JOUT, UFI, LPG, NSSC – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saia Boston-area Terminals Now Open Nasdaq:SAIA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 10, 2018.