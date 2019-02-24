As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Cut Its Stake by $310,775; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Share Price Declined, Huntington National Bank Upped Its Stake

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 47.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 155 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $337,000, down from 323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1631.56. About 3.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved an Amazon.com subsidiary’s September 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Amazon’s Commercial Paper ‘A-1+’; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 27/04/2018 – Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon sinks after another Trump broadside; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go is fashioned after small grocery stores, with a crucial difference: it has no cashiers

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 5.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 236,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.45M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.36 million, up from 4.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.33. About 12.01M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 11.49% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.49% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $70.20 million activity. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M. On Wednesday, August 29 Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,108 shares. $3.02M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 181 shares valued at $285,960 was made by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 675 were accumulated by Cohen Cap. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability reported 5,175 shares stake. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 9,688 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 359 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 1.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atria Invests Lc holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,205 shares. Insight 2811 reported 100 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Schulhoff reported 0.17% stake. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Limited Liability Co has 4,964 shares for 2.75% of their portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 8,017 shares for 3.42% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 7.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 24,000 shares. Advisory holds 0.02% or 490 shares in its portfolio. Athena Advsr Lc invested in 769 shares. Clarkston Capital Prns invested in 636 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 29,119 were reported by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $362.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 13,721 shares to 290,314 shares, valued at $23.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 6,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Since October 25, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $614,774 activity. $93,683 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were bought by NEU RICHARD W. STEINOUR STEPHEN D bought $235,723 worth of stock. Thompson Mark E had sold 18,510 shares worth $249,700 on Monday, January 28. $70,026 worth of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares were sold by RANSIER KATHLEEN H.

Investors sentiment is 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 32 investors sold HBAN shares while 173 reduced holdings. only 79 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 789.38 million shares or 0.99% less from 797.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.12% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 970,329 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 456 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.02% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Us Commercial Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 184,074 shares. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Company invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Greenleaf invested in 53,949 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 28,058 are owned by Private Tru Communications Na. Martin Currie accumulated 0.63% or 607,110 shares. Jacobs Communications Ca holds 18,400 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 20,858 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 1.76M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 1,744 were accumulated by Raab And Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh invested in 218,247 shares. Reilly Advsr Lc owns 416 shares.