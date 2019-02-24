As Amc Networks (AMCX) Stock Value Declined, Kynikos Associates LP Increased Holding; Eos Management LP Has Cut Addus Homecare (ADUS) Position by $71.73 Million

Eos Management Lp decreased its stake in Addus Homecare (ADUS) by 27.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eos Management Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 2.71M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $190.22M, down from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eos Management Lp who had been investing in Addus Homecare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $875.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 73,709 shares traded. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 128.51% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 128.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 14/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare To Participate In 2018 UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – ADDUS CLOSED TRANSACTION ON APRIL 1, 2018 WITH FUNDING FROM DELAYED DRAW TERM LOAN PORTION OF ITS CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 3.2% Position in Addus HomeCare; 02/04/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE BUYS ASSETS OF ARCADIA HOME CARE & STAFFING; 05/03/2018 – Addus HomeCare 4Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 168.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,789 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51 million, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.76. About 538,765 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on March, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $5.94 million for 36.89 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.63% EPS growth.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $80.59 million activity. Eos Capital Partners III LP sold 540,000 shares worth $39.13M. The insider FIRST MARK L sold $39.13 million. Shares for $1.78M were sold by ZOCCOLI JAMES on Friday, November 16. 1,000 Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares with value of $71,910 were sold by Manning Laurie. BICKHAM W BRADLEY sold 705 shares worth $45,212. ALLISON R DIRK sold $68,040 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.15, from 2.47 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 19 investors sold ADUS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 199.29 million shares or 1838.54% more from 10.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw Incorporated owns 29,194 shares. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Group Incorporated holds 0% or 6,277 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Perritt Management holds 0.76% or 36,100 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company reported 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.39% or 28,600 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) for 5,463 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Grp Incorporated Inc owns 1,320 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Wcm Mngmt Ca holds 73,130 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0% invested in Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS). Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 265 shares.