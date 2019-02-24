As American Tower New (AMT) Shares Rose, Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Decreased Holding by $629,590; Rutabaga Capital Management Decreased Stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (WAIR) by $1.88 Million

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 562,109 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.67 million, down from 566,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $176.63. About 1.31M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. (WAIR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc sold 170,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.05 million, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 495,129 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has risen 31.32% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.32% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 10/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 30/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 2.3% Position in Wesco Aircraft; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO INCUR NON-RECURRING COSTS WITH WESCO 2020 ABOUT EQUAL TO RUN-RATE BENEFIT OVER IMPLEMENTATION PERIOD; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 15 sales for $70.16 million activity. Another trade for 3,050 shares valued at $526,760 was sold by Lara Gustavo. On Wednesday, November 14 SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $130,795 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 813 shares. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19M. THOMPSON SAMME L also sold $314,220 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, January 2. On Friday, January 18 Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 51,203 shares. Marshall Steven C. sold $25.59M worth of stock or 163,166 shares.

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc by 18,301 shares to 78,664 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 122,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 474,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $436.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 368,861 shares to 466,987 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Key Energy Services Inc. by 674,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Global Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WAIR shares while 30 reduced holdings.