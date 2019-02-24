As Apple (AAPL) Stock Declined, Wms Partners Raised Its Stake; Oz Management LP Stake in Rpm Intl (Call) (RPM) Has Raised as Market Value Declined

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (Call) (RPM) by 72.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 119,300 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.75 million, up from 69,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Rpm Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.92. About 457,855 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.67% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – RPM International 3Q Net $40.2M; 12/03/2018 RPM to Webcast Presentation at Gabelli & Co. 9th Annual Specialty Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL INC RPM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.05 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPM International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RPM)

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 1,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 180,934 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.84 million, up from 179,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to highest number; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 05/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Deposed In Qualcomm Lawsuit — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: HOMEPOD SPEAKER SALES STILL IN ‘VERY EARLY DAYS’; 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $890.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 18,500 shares to 14,684 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 10,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,755 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $902,607 activity. LEVINSON ARTHUR D had sold 1,521 shares worth $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bruce And holds 85,600 shares. Buckingham Management has 1.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Adirondack Trust has 3.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benjamin F Edwards & Co accumulated 58,357 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 4.67% or 2.66 million shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 46,662 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Colrain Capital Ltd Llc holds 5.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,926 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Liability Company owns 121,328 shares. Lipe Dalton owns 35,250 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc, a California-based fund reported 327,025 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 2,942 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 130,539 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 28,995 shares or 1.82% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RPM shares while 145 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 96.61 million shares or 5.68% less from 102.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Welch & Forbes Llc has 39,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Private Tru Communication Na reported 7,328 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Ent Serv Corporation owns 319 shares. Opus Cap Group Ltd holds 0.12% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 8,548 shares. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability holds 0% or 115 shares. United Kingdom-based Dynamic Management has invested 0.46% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 41,369 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 159,785 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com invested 0.41% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Carroll Finance Assocs Inc stated it has 27 shares. Bb&T Corp accumulated 47,268 shares. 6,858 are owned by Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability. Town & Country Bancshares Dba First Bankers Trust holds 4,035 shares.

Since October 5, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $320,437 activity. Andrews Kirkland B bought $120,419 worth of stock.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 37,750 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $59.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 304,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.29M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.