As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Declined, Baystate Wealth Management Lifted by $454,032 Its Position; Viad (VVI) Holder Rothschild Asset Management Lowered Stake as Stock Price Declined

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 6,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 174,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.35M, down from 180,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 49,554 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has declined 14.51% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 30/05/2018 – Viad Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 2,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,352 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.40 million, up from 18,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $172.97. About 18.91M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 13/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor claims #Apple at work on 11-inch #iPadPro, no new #iPhones in first half of 2018; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S:APPLE’S BUYBACK CONSISTENT WITH NET CASH NEUTRAL POLICY; 07/04/2018 – Jersey City is raising its profile as an alternative to New York City, given its closeness to the Big Apple and more reasonable prices; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 7,225 shares to 356,786 shares, valued at $46.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 30,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.60, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 13 investors sold VVI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 17.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 17.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 200,821 shares. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Citigroup owns 11,670 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 8,515 shares. Globeflex Cap LP holds 0.11% or 9,062 shares. Principal Financial Group, Iowa-based fund reported 173,478 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 32,458 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 49,906 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Moreover, Boston has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Reinhart Partners Incorporated holds 0.13% or 25,015 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares has 35,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 12,093 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 14,351 shares.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 5.58M shares. Btim stated it has 1.01 million shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Llc has 0.27% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cypress Capital Group Inc accumulated 2.78% or 64,984 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,146 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.65M shares or 3.16% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 779,392 shares stake. Contravisory Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Brinker invested in 0.9% or 110,974 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv owns 14,754 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated has 632,449 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. De Burlo Grp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,941 shares. Twin Focus Capital Prns Lc holds 2,199 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Reilly Lc invested in 2.91% or 97,174 shares. Boys Arnold Incorporated stated it has 181,611 shares.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $566.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Top 200 Growth Etf (IWY) by 51,429 shares to 856,850 shares, valued at $68.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.