As B & G Foods New Com (BGS) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lucas Capital Management Has Lowered by $497,745 Its Stake; Hellman Jordan Management Company Has Upped Lincoln National (LNC) Position

Lucas Capital Management decreased its stake in B & G Foods Inc New Com (BGS) by 41.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lucas Capital Management sold 18,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $701,000, down from 43,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lucas Capital Management who had been investing in B & G Foods Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.90% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 1.43 million shares traded or 99.09% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 12.70% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 09/03/2018 BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – AGREEMENT ENVISAGES THE ESTABLISHMENT OF A NEW ENTITY, BG SAXO SIM; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 13/03/2018 – B&G FOODS INC – ELECTION OF MILLS INCREASES SIZE OF CO’S BOARD TO NINE MEMBERS, INCLUDING SEVEN INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 11/05/2018 – B&G Foods Presenting at Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Green Giant® Partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® to Launch Limited Edition Cans Featuring Patient Artwork; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc increased its stake in Lincoln National (LNC) by 32.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,312 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, up from 15,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc who had been investing in Lincoln National for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 1.46 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 28.51% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence

Since December 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $729,678 activity. Ohl Jamie sold 2,152 shares worth $124,821.

Hellman Jordan Management Company Inc, which manages about $886.87M and $138.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,000 shares to 20,561 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 13,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,031 shares, and cut its stake in Aphria Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold LNC shares while 204 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 168.10 million shares or 1.26% less from 170.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Michigan-based Northpointe Ltd has invested 0.52% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Carlson LP has 0.92% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 1.09 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 48,643 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 575,887 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. Nordea Investment Management Ab owns 0.04% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 268,753 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.26% or 316,858 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 605,231 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk holds 1,257 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.05% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Franklin Incorporated owns 92,087 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt Inc reported 9,686 shares stake. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,520 shares. Capital Returns Management Ltd Liability owns 194,000 shares. Phillips Fin Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,233 shares.

Analysts await B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BGS’s profit will be $34.28M for 12.42 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by B&G Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.