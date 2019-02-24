As Bank Of America (BAC) Market Value Declined, Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Boosted Its Position; Cardinal Health (CAH) Shareholder Burney Co Cut Position by $3.07 Million

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 898% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 300,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 334,331 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.85 million, up from 33,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.08. About 47.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Falls 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merchant Services and Bypass Present PYMNTS.com Quarterly Restaurant Readiness lndex™; 27/04/2018 – The claim is separate from a discrimination suit that Omeed Malik, 38, plans to file against Bank of America in New York state court, according to a lawyer representing him; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 09/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Burney Co decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 66.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 57,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 29,322 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, down from 87,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.9. About 2.32M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $255.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Call Qualcomm Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 27,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $72,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call Micron Technology (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 52,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,015 shares to 59,684 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 19,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,902 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

