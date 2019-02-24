As Blackrock (BLK) Stock Price Declined, Wealthtrust Fairport Has Cut Its Holding; Dock Street Asset Management Decreased Holding in Cognex (CGNX) by $332,310

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 17.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 3,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,009 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.55M, down from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $436.72. About 400,264 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 15/03/2018 – BlackRock: Bill Ford, Peggy Johnson, Mark Wilson Join Bd; 23/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Dividend Exchange Rate Set; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer gun-free investment strategies, ETFs; 06/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: IPO: BlackRock, Soros interested in IPO of Deutsche Bank unit – source – The Edge Markets; 06/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 19/03/2018 – BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc: Portfolio Update; 07/03/2018 – Investors Flock to BlackRock’s Tech ETF — in Europe, That Is; 29/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG: RISK IS `MUCH HIGHER’ THAN IN 2017; 26/03/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Tender Offer

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 3.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,364 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.95M, down from 166,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 932,596 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 34.58% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 28 investors sold CGNX shares while 106 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 0.09% more from 148.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $321.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 2,089 shares to 8,653 shares, valued at $17.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. 5,000 Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) shares with value of $271,440 were sold by Schneider Jerry A..

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 47,943 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 42 investors sold BLK shares while 340 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 125.14 million shares or 1.77% less from 127.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.