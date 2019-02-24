As Boeing Co (BA) Shares Declined, Financial Advisory Service Increased by $305,040 Its Stake; Walmart (WMT) Valuation Declined While Fund Evaluation Group Lowered by $409,200 Its Position

Financial Advisory Service Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 26.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advisory Service Inc bought 820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,973 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.48M, up from 3,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $6.47 during the last trading session, reaching $424.05. About 3.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 REVENUE $96.0 BLN – $98.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s pulling out of the Iran deal threatens Boeing’s multibillion dollar deals with the country; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS

Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 18.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.88 million, down from 24,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fund Evaluation Group Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.55. About 8.09M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/03/2018 – 52 percent of Democrats are now likely to purchase from Walmart compared to 44 percent five years ago, according to a YouGov survey; 11/04/2018 – Tesco defies UK retail gloom with surge in profit; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID TO BE IN EARLY DEAL TALKS WITH HUMANA: DJ/CNBC; 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 10/04/2018 – WALMART,POSTMATES PACT IN CHARLOTTE NC, EXPANSION PLANNED; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Online Sales Grew by 33 Percent Amid Aggressive E-Commerce Push; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Canadian Tire buys Helly Hansen on direct approach

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Capital Mgmt owns 16,565 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owns 3,075 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,800 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Ma has 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 3,659 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Corp reported 2.40M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Principal Gru holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2.55M shares. Aull Monroe Investment Corp accumulated 2,433 shares. Dana Inv Advsr stated it has 192,844 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Inc reported 225 shares. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital reported 0.15% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3,680 are held by Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 47 selling transactions for $4.38 billion activity. $22.06 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by WALTON JIM C. Another trade for 1,575 shares valued at $150,388 was sold by Canney Jacqueline P. Shares for $22.06 million were sold by WALTON S ROBSON on Wednesday, September 5. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Biggs M. Brett. The insider Furner John R. sold $904,964. McKenna Judith J sold $1.17 million worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Thursday, September 6.

