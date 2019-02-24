As Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Trimmed Position by $13.08 Million; As Dycom Industries (DY) Valuation Declined, New England Research & Management Lowered Its Stake

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 6.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 106,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $201.90M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $135.67. About 453,195 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 2.44% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Dycom Industries (DY) by 62.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 10,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $533,000, down from 16,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Dycom Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 319,572 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES CONTRACT REVENUES FOR FISCAL 2019 $3.23 BLN TO $3.43 BLN; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.17; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $153.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) by 5,600 shares to 16,775 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street Corp holds 0.01% or 1.16 million shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd reported 0% stake. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 52,400 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 24,586 shares. 534,785 were reported by Northern. Amer Century Cos holds 458,070 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 190 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise invested in 103,227 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 6,018 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.07% or 66,155 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 10,245 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wcm Inv Mgmt Ca holds 87,358 shares. 900 were reported by Strs Ohio. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks reported 101,010 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BXP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 141.78 million shares or 0.33% less from 142.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Muzinich And Co accumulated 0.02% or 778 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 118,336 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 6,862 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 79,105 shares. 581,780 are held by Lord Abbett & Ltd Com. Guggenheim Capital Limited accumulated 58,666 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 44,951 shares. Nomura Asset Communications has 119,356 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 19,936 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 40,969 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co reported 853,399 shares stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited owns 67 shares. Amp Investors Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Eii Capital Management Inc holds 27,436 shares or 1.75% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru holds 250 shares.