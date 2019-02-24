As Bristol (BMY) Market Value Declined, Tobam Has Raised Position; Bsw Wealth Partners Cut Position in Columbia Bkg Sys Com (COLB) by $546,516

Tobam increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 1.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 14,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 865,136 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.71 million, up from 850,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 14.91M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO SHOWED STAT SIG BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com (COLB) by 53.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 14,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $484,000, down from 26,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Columbia Bkg Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 205,195 shares traded. Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has declined 17.01% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COLB News: 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 03/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Greg Sigrist Chief Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System Total Assets at March 31 Were $12.53 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking System 1Q Net Interest Income Was $115.5 Million; 15/03/2018 Columbia Banking Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Bank Announces Promotion of Four Executive Vice Presidents; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Banking Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Research Report Identifies Signature Bank, Concert Pharmaceuticals, Easterly Government Properties, Hilltop, Columbia Banking S; 04/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Promotes Brock Lakely To Chief Accounting Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 10 investors sold COLB shares while 71 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 63.05 million shares or 2.65% less from 64.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Co has 0.02% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 1,947 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Lc holds 24,011 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 8,619 shares. Moreover, Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.63% invested in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Madrona Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% or 8,806 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) or 88,305 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 0% or 22,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). Profund Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) for 12,690 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 7,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com reported 22,023 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 237,293 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Inc Lc reported 2.76M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $181,845 activity. The insider McDonald Andy sold 3,074 shares worth $117,840. Shares for $6,859 were bought by BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO on Wednesday, January 2. Shares for $2,156 were bought by Stein Clint.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $262.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 1,259 shares to 67,048 shares, valued at $19.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 84,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8,157 shares to 35,995 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,892 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baltimore holds 7,130 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Hawaii has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Adirondack Trust accumulated 1.05% or 25,061 shares. Acropolis Inv Limited reported 0.08% stake. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 12,200 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt accumulated 18,962 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has 13,416 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp owns 203,123 shares. 11,658 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co. Joel Isaacson Lc reported 0.13% stake. Archford Strategies owns 23,930 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Smith Moore Co holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,608 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 0.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 3.98 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Pinnacle Finance Partners Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 45,849 shares.

