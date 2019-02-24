As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Market Valuation Declined, Coliseum Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Ronna Sue Cohen Stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Increased by $936,210

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 28,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,474 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.59 million, up from 77,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 827,957 shares traded or 28.47% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has declined 8.53% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES

Coliseum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 37.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coliseum Capital Management Llc bought 665,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.01% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.42 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.81M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coliseum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 3.48M shares traded or 70.37% up from the average. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.32% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.45; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $545 Million to $575 Million; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold BKD shares while 47 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 189.02 million shares or 2.19% more from 184.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 278,151 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 613,507 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 123,998 shares. West Family Invests holds 940,940 shares. Numerixs Invest invested in 17,887 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 400 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited holds 0% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 12,800 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% or 24,969 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt accumulated 246,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Gotham Asset Management Llc accumulated 260,077 shares.

Since November 20, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $210,617 activity. WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 19. On Tuesday, February 19 the insider SEWARD JAMES R bought $71,386. 7,500 shares valued at $52,769 were bought by BAIER LUCINDA M on Tuesday, February 19.