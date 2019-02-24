As Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) Market Value Declined, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Trimmed Its Holding by $834,286; Partner Fund Management LP Cut Its Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding as Valuation Declined

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 9,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 221,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.90M, down from 231,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 950,668 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 1.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,098 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.42M, down from 87,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $551.86. About 564,727 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG); 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Rev $848M; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 selling transactions for $60.70 million activity. RUBASH MARK J sold $196,000 worth of stock. Friedman Michael A sold $1.12 million worth of stock or 2,070 shares. Shares for $123,002 were sold by Samath Jamie. Myriam Curet sold 1,410 shares worth $770,652. 2,652 shares valued at $1.48 million were sold by Brogna Salvatore on Tuesday, September 4. GUTHART GARY S also sold $15.24M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Monday, December 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Advisor Limited Com has invested 0.17% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Kentucky Retirement invested 0.09% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Birinyi Associate Incorporated owns 1,200 shares. Invesco Limited reported 1.56 million shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Carmignac Gestion invested in 431,213 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Liability stated it has 475 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Principal Fin Grp holds 173,415 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Next Financial Gru accumulated 91 shares. 27,218 were reported by Northeast Investment Mngmt. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 25,057 shares or 0.12% of the stock. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments has invested 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Jag Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.05% or 32,438 shares in its portfolio.

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 916,023 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $105.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 40,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).