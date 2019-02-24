As Charles Schwab Corp/The (SCHW) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Overbrook Management Boosted Position by $9.61 Million as Valuation Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (SCHW) by 38.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 73,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 115,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.68M, down from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 19.54% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 03/05/2018 – SCHW CREATES DIGITAL ACCELERATOR HUBS IN SAN FRANCISCO & AUSTIN; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ASSETS AT $248 BLN AT QUARTER-END; STILL ANTICIPATE CROSSING $250 BLN THRESHOLD IN FIRST HALF OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS $21.3B :SCHW US; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1793.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 84,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,017 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.18M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $851.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $110.97. About 27.76M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 150,000 shares to 591,249 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold SCHW shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.80% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 187,897 shares. Wesbanco Savings Bank Inc holds 0.02% or 7,696 shares. Capital Investors has 0.27% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 19.24M shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt holds 1.68% or 839,139 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield invested in 1,950 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs Incorporated has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Busey invested in 0.77% or 168,245 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 8,421 shares. Ascend Cap Ltd accumulated 1.14% or 463,722 shares. Acropolis Ltd Liability holds 2,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 108,215 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.07% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Citizens & Northern Corporation stated it has 46,192 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Greenwich Wealth Ltd has invested 4.73% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). First Fin In holds 11,969 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Since October 15, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 insider sales for $26.42 million activity. 8,424 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $404,394 were sold by Chandoha Marie A. $4.84 million worth of stock was bought by Bettinger Walter W on Monday, December 24. 4,913 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $226,441 were sold by Kallsen Terri R. $162,946 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by Craig Jonathan M. on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 1.80 million shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 13.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 8.48M shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Highbridge Cap Ltd Llc reported 239,178 shares. Counselors has 484,983 shares. Barometer Cap Mngmt owns 2.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 282,958 shares. Intact Inv Incorporated has 18,900 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Co invested 6.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Orrstown Services owns 2.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,680 shares. Lincoln Corp holds 0.27% or 68,808 shares in its portfolio. First In has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Counsel Limited Com New York holds 0.1% or 12,982 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 205,818 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mark Asset Management accumulated 146,250 shares or 3.96% of the stock.

Overbrook Management Corp, which manages about $1.12B and $527.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 85,787 shares to 364,892 shares, valued at $19.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casa Sys Inc by 50,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.