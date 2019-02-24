As Chatham Lodging Tr Co (CLDT) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; M & T Bk (MTB) Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Upped Its Position by $541,200

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Tr Co (CLDT) by 49.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 68,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 206,142 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.31 million, up from 138,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Chatham Lodging Tr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 209,289 shares traded. Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has declined 13.39% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CLDT News: 09/03/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Refinances Unsecured Credit Facility, Reduces Interest Costs and Pushes Maturity to 2023; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sese 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 56 Cents to 59 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Industrywide RevPAR Flat to Up 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chatham Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLDT); 09/03/2018 Chatham Lodging Announces Monthly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Total Hotel Rev $83.1M-$84.2M; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS 57c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Down 1.5% to Up 0.5%; 09/03/2018 – CHATHAM LODGING – NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020; 01/05/2018 – Chatham Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 6c

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (MTB) by 7.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,805 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.03M, up from 45,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in M & T Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $172.47. About 669,032 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 9.19% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 15/05/2018 – M&T Bank Leads Construction Loan for MCR and MORSE Development’s TWA Hotel at JFK Airport; 17/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: M&T Bank has a new Greater Washington president; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – TANGIBLE EQUITY PER COMMON SHARE WAS $66.99 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH $67.16 AT MARCH 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 9.15%; 03/05/2018 – Former Wilmington Trust executives convicted in U.S. fraud trial; 24/04/2018 – IEC ELECTRONICS – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 20, CO AND M&T BANK ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO FIFTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $486.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 7,200 shares to 11,800 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,400 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $7.00 million activity. King Darren J also sold $1.65 million worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares. On Friday, November 9 the insider Meister Doris P. sold $133,792. Bojdak Robert J also sold $153,643 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares. Siddique Sabeth also sold $60,468 worth of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) shares. Ledgett Richard H. Jr. had sold 500 shares worth $84,200 on Friday, November 30. Another trade for 25,209 shares valued at $4.53M was sold by SALAMONE DENIS J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold MTB shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 108.74 million shares or 2.98% less from 112.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Anchor Capital Advsrs reported 255,764 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0.07% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). London Of Virginia reported 242,726 shares. Ls Advsrs owns 6,471 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.02% or 1,208 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Coastline Trust holds 0.59% or 25,144 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 23,052 shares. Df Dent & Communications Inc reported 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 12,300 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 2,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na owns 2,803 shares. 1,306 were reported by First Midwest Retail Bank Division. 26,938 are held by Utah Retirement. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 12 investors sold CLDT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 3.04% more from 36.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

