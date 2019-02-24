As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Share Price Declined, Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Cut by $528,372 Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $590,100 as Market Value Declined

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 34.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,006 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, down from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.19. About 10.04M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since February 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 29/03/2018 – DDN Storage Announces Groundbreaking 33GB/s Performance to NVIDIA DGX Servers to Accelerate Machine Learning and Al Initiatives; 08/03/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia Turing release date, news, and rumors; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Self-driving Simulator Not Meant To Replace Real-world Testing — MarketWatch

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 4,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,834 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.39 million, down from 84,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.76. About 438,873 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since February 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $410.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 59,229 shares to 65,763 shares, valued at $18.48M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XHE) by 5,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold NVDA shares while 312 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 380 raised stakes. 371.72 million shares or 2.91% more from 361.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,226 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca has 0.95% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Mckinley Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware invested 1.14% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Horizon Kinetics Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,209 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 2.84% or 55,485 shares. Moreover, Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Highland Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0.58% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 31,020 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Bb&T owns 3,401 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,369 shares. 2,065 were reported by San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca). Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 1.04 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 545 are held by Gru One Trading L P. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Lc has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 5,778 shares to 47,092 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 27,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $33.34 million activity. Shoquist Debora sold $858,685 worth of stock or 6,345 shares. Shares for $12,046 were sold by Byron Michael. Shares for $26.28 million were sold by Puri Ajay K.